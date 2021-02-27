When we talk about Superman there’s only one name that comes to our mind, Henry Cavill. The superstar has been trending on Twitter courtesy – his fans all across the globe and calling him the best Superman of all time. If the reports are to be believed, the 37-year-old actor might return as the superhero but not in Man Of Steel’s next part.

Yes, you read that right. Reportedly a Superman reboot is in the works and we are more than excited to see this happening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Superman reboot is in the works that will most likely to star Henry Cavill but it’s not going to be Man Of Steel’s next part. It was 2017 when we last saw the Geralt Of Rivia being a part of the DC universe.

A fan tweeted, “If we can have 3 movie Batmen at once with Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck, then we can sure as hell have Henry Cavill and another movie Superman standing alongside him.”

If we can have 3 movie Batmen at once with Robert Pattinson, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck, then we can sure as hell have Henry Cavill and another movie Superman standing alongside him. pic.twitter.com/UntWQZ40VB — Walt (@UberKryptonian) February 26, 2021

Netizens have been trending Henry Cavill too since morning and calling him the best Superman of all time. A user wrote, “NO ONE!!! It started with him and it will end with him. OG King of the DCEU. No Henry, no Superman. PERIOD. #HenryCavillSuperman”

Another user wrote, “Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel was PERFECT. It would be a shame if he wasn’t in the new Superman film.”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

NO ONE!!! It started with him and it will end with him. OG King of the DCEU.

Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel was PERFECT. It would be a shame if he wasn't in the new Superman film.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/uDK2c1l2qf — Burhan Khalid (@RequiemNocturn) February 26, 2021

#HenryCavillSuperman The DCEU's first superhero. We need Henry Cavill to return as the man of steel for the future of this story. We can have multiple Supermen. Don't replace one for another. I'm excited to see a Black Superman, but please… don't let go of Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/j2qzPLNxVA — Yoko Higuchi (@resistance0101) February 26, 2021

Henry Cavill is the Best Superman of all time and I meant what I said.#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/asGMBtI8jx — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐚 will be back (@Itssan17) February 24, 2021

WB ignoring / downplaying the Ray Fisher situation while "intending" to introduce a Black Superman via reboot 20 days before the release of ZSJL is my villian origin story. Seriously what the fuck!!#HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/YTyew5R6Vq — Ranjit Menon🇮🇳 (@WarMachine214) February 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill is quite active on Instagram and recently shared a secret project glimpse with his fans and wrote, “Secret project? Or just a handful of paper with random words on it…. Guess you’ll have to wait and see. Happy hump day all.”

We wonder what that could be.

