The makers of Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom, which was released in 2016, has landed in legal trouble. The court of Katni has issued a notice to the makers over a scene in the film and has ordered them to appear on March 10. Scroll down to know more.

Tinu Suresh Desai’s directorial is loosely based on the K. M. Nanavati v. State of Maharashtra court case. The film narrates the story of a Naval Officer whose wife has an extramarital affair with a businessman. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2016.

As reported by Patrika, the Katni Court in Madhya Pradesh has ordered Akshay Kumar, Subhash Chandra of Zee Entertainment, as well as producer-director and writer of Rustom film to appear for a hearing on March 10. The court issued the notice on the petition of complainant Manoj Gupta for calling the lawyer ‘shameless’.

The complainant Manoj Gupta in his petition alleged that he and his partner Anshu Mishra went to watch the film, wherein in one scene of the film, the main character of the film is seen using the word “shameless” for the lawyer while cross-examining the other actors (Anang Dewi) during the court proceedings.

Gupta further in his petition alleged that the word “shameless” is challenging the legal functioning of lawyers and hurts his professional life. He also felt that the word is also defamatory for all the lawyers, and so he has asked the court to punish those responsible for the film, as per the report.

Taking cognizance of the case, Katni court issued a notice to Rustom’s lead actor Akshay Kumar, Zee Entertainment’s Subhash Chandra, director Tinu Suresh Desai, writer Vipul K Rawal, film artist Anang Desai, City Pride Cinema Hall, City Mall Katni owner Suresh Gupta and others. The report also stated that they have been charged under bailable section 500, 501, 502.

