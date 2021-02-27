Akshay Kumar is known for doing multiple films a year. Ever since the start of his career, he has been doing it consistently. If lockdown paused the superstar for a while, he became even more aggressive after it.

Akshay is not just busy wrapping up his already signed films, he’s signing more films back to back. The Khiladi of Bollywood right now has close to 10 films in the queue which means his line up for at least the next 2-3 years is sort.

But there seems to be a very exceptional glitch in the planning of Akshay this time as he had to reportedly opt-out of a film he signed before. And the film in talks is a light-hearted comedy being helmed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Jackky Bhagnani. As per Bollywood Hungama, the superstar had a conflict in his schedules due to which he had to back out of the film.

A source has been quoted as saying, “Due to conflicting schedules, Akshay has decided to move out of this film. He has instead collaborated with Jackky on Mission Lion.”

Meanwhile, the said comedy film has apparently gone to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has also come on board for it. The film is expected to go on floors this year only.

Talking about Akshay, his much-awaited Sooryavanshi is in talks for the release on April 2 this year. Next up are BellBottom, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj & Bachchan Pandey which will release at small intervals. Prithviraj which is a historic drama also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar and is slated for Diwali release.

Talking about her Bollywood debut film Prithviraj releasing on Diwali, Manushi recently told IANS, “Growing up, I remember going to the theatre to watch a movie during Diwali. It was evident to us that one of the biggest films of the year would be released on Diwali and (watching films) was a community viewing exercise. Today, as my film has been slated for a Diwali release, I can only be grateful that I’m getting this launch by YRF,”

