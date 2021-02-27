Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest and most popular actors in the world. The Raees actor has been ruling on our hearts for almost three decades now. Today, we are going to talk about his luxurious car collection from Bugatti Veyron to Rolls Royce Phantom and how his swanky car collection justifies his title of being a ‘King’ in Bollywood.

Advertisement

We all know SRK’s most prized possession and that would be ‘Mannat’, his house that the actor owns at one of the plush locations in Mumbai.

Advertisement

But little did we know, the ‘King of Bollywood’ is also fond of four-wheelers. Shah Rukh Khan’s flamboyant car collection will leave you spellbound. No kidding there. Let’s take a look at his fancy four-wheeler collection:

Bugatti Veyron – 12 Crores +

Bugatti Veyron at one point in time was the world’s fastest car. And ever since I was a kid, I just knew one fancy car’s name and it was Bugatti. Designed and developed in Germany, this car is nothing less than a beast on the road. The model that Shah Rukh Khan owns is no longer available in the market and is priced at approximately 12 crores.

Rolls Royce Phantom (Coupe & Drophead Coupe) – Priced Between 7-10 Crores

Are you even rich if you don’t have a Rolls Royce in your garage? Haha. From Kardashian’s to David Beckham to Jennifer Lopez, all the A-list Hollywood celebrities own this luxurious British car which is now licensed under BMW. And there’s nothing that the ‘King Of Bollywood’ couldn’t afford in this world, right? SRK owns Rolls Royce Phantom Couple and Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe priced between 7-10 crores.

Bentley Continental GT – 4 Crores +

Bentley isn’t just a car but a feeling for all the car fanatics. There’s absolutely no one who doesn’t like this British automobile company. Shah Rukh Khan owns a Bentley Continental GT which is priced approximately at 4 crores.

BMW i8 – 2 Crores +

BMW is just rich people doing their ‘Shiz’. There isn’t a single A-list actor in Bollywood who doesn’t own this German beast in their garage. SRK has a BMW i8 and is priced approximately at 2 crores. Also, Sachin Tendulkar and Mukesh Ambani own it too, if it’s any consolation. Haha!

Range Rover Vogue – 2 Crores +

If there’s one thing that I’m buying when I become rich AF is Range Rover. This beauty has all my heart, from it’s plush interiors to tough exteriors, Range Rover is without a doubt one of the best SUV cars available in the market right now. Shah Rukh Khan owns a Vogue which is priced at approximately 2 crores.

That’s one luxurious car collection to slay with, isn’t it? Imagine if Shah Rukh Khan starts to give a mini-tour charging his fans to visit his garage, he would probably sit on a lot of money all his life, I feel. That’s just a perk he has of being so successful in the business. Hard work indeed pays off, sooner or later, I guess.

Tell us your favourite car from Shah Rukh Khan’s fancy car collection in the comments below.

Must Read: The Girl On The Train Movie Review (2021): A Mysterious Journey With No Stops Led By A Deadly Kohl-Eyed Parineeti Chopra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube