Sylvester Stallone is one of the actors who is completely self-made, and his career has two massive film franchises, Rocky and Rambo. Over the years, he has earned enough to gift himself some of the best luxury cars, and today we have brought you a list of the fancy cars owned by the action star, who is also passionate about his automobile collections.

Ranging from vintage cars to modern and stylish automobiles, the Rambo star has it all, and his collection is as flamboyant as the actor himself. The actor’s estimated net worth is around $400 million, and as per reports, he was once the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

The car collection of Sylvester Stallone is a dream for all car enthusiasts, and they can surely take inspiration from the action star. He has a range of over many expensive cars like Ferrari, Mustang and more; let’s take a look at them one by one here.

1. Bugatti Veyron

Sylvester Stallone owns an all-black Bugatti Veyron, as per Hot Cars, which one will often see him driving around in Los Angeles. The sleek car costs around $2,000,000.

2. Bentley Continental GTC

This is known to be the epitome of British luxury and surely found a place in Stallone’s garage. The metallic black car with a high-end Fiddleback Eucalyptus leather used to reupholster costs around $240,000 and has a speaker sound system in the cabin.

3. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano

The Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano by Sylvester Stallone has been custom-made for the Hollywood star by Mansory with a steering wheel and body made in exposed carbon fibre, and as per CARHP, the car was purchased at a price of $161, 000.

4. 1932 Highboy Hot Rod

Sylvester Stallone does know how to make his car collection lucrative with his 1932 Highboy Hot Rod, the collections gain a new austerity, and this Highboy is surely one hell of a piece to add to your prized possession. With over 330 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque’s estimated value is $330,000.The Dearborn Deuce convertible owned by Stallone was fully altered.

5. Custom Ford Mustang GT

Sylvester Stallone has a fifth-generation custom Mustang Ford Gt in red and black with custom wheels and 400 Horsepower capacity costing around $30,920 – $63,265.

6. Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible

Sylvester Stallone got his Chevrolet Corvette C8 Convertible before others, and the dealership proprietor took the time out to deliver it personally to the Rocky Star, whose starting price is $67,495.

7. Rolls Royace Phantom

Sylvester Stallone is often seen driving this posh car around in Hollywood with 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque powers costs up to $540,000.

8. Porsche Panamera

The Rocky actor’s 2010 Porsche Panamera is a dream for many car enthusiasts with a BOSE surround system, luxurious cabin and 20-inch RS Spyder wheels, it’s luxury on wheels starting from $ 92,400.

9. Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

As mentioned, Sylvester Stallone’s car collection ranges from chic vintage ones to must-haves for famous people, and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is one such must-have for VIPs starting from $180,150.

10. 1968 Chevrolet C3 Corvette

It is one of the most extraordinary cars won by the Italian Stallion, with a unique red exterior and a custom-made interior with digital auto meter gauges, Corbeau seats, and a flaming river tilt steering wheel is surely the showstopper in The Expendables actor’s collection; it costs around $129,000.

