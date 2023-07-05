Lady Gaga has always been known for her heart-touching music, wild fashion style and brave mind that’s never afraid to try something new. She has been so brave that she once compared unprotected intercourse to Russian roulette. The pop star has always been vocal about safe s*x and the devastation of HIV. While talking about the same, she talked about losing her virginity, demanding her sex partners to get tested and how she never really enjoyed sex.

Ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sequel of Joaquin Pheonix, Gaga has been the talk of the town. As the sequel to Todd Phillips’s directed movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, is currently in production, her fans have always been by her side. With all that, read on to find out when she spoke unabashedly about her s*x life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pop star Lady Gaga warned her followers to practice safe s*x during a campaign launch aimed to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS. The Joker 2 star spoke to Sky News in 2016 about the dangerous game of “Russian roulette” for those who do not use a condom. “I have never not had safe sex, I have always asked a guy to be tested and to use protection, which was always my rule. Otherwise, you’re playing Russian Roulette,” said the pop star.

While she was part of the MAC cosmetics’ HIV/AIDS campaign with Cyndi Lauper, she said, “I don’t live in an era where you can sleep with whoever you want to sleep with”. Lady Gaga also advised them to be careful with themselves and should know people and get tested before they have s*x because it is “very important”.

However, after years of on-and-off relationships, it seems like the pop star has finally found her man, as she is currently dating businessman Michael Polansky. They have been dating since 2020 and are quite serious about it.

Let us know what do you think about Lady Gaga and for more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When Harry Styles Admitted Wanting To Date Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie & Revealed His Erotic Fantasy, “I Like My Girlfriends To Wear…. “

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News