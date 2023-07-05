Harry Styles has a huge fan base not only in the music industry but also in the film industry. Even though he started his career with a band named One Direction, he slowly carved his own path and created his name not only as a singer but also as an actor. He has been a part of many projects, including Dunkirk, My Policeman, Don’t Worry Darling and more.

Harry has always been a lover boy, and his relationship reports have always garnered a lot of attention from his fandom. However, did you know that Styles has an erotic fantasy about his girlfriends? Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to read on.

In an interview with Metro UK, the Watermelon Sugar High singer Harry Styles opened up about himself and said that he’s not good with words but definitely knows what he wants his girlfriends to wear. He revealed, “I’m not really a pick-up line guy – I don’t know what I do. I like my girlfriends to wear black lingerie… definitely.” Oooh, HOT!

In the same interview, Harry Styles also shared that if he had to date older women, it would be Angelina Jolie, Kate Moss and Kate Winslet, and he has to leave Madonna and Kylie Minogue from the list. He said, “Sorry – it’s a no on Madonna and Kylie.” For the unversed, Harry was once linked with the news presenter Caroline Flack, who was 14 years older than him. This proved that the singer has an interest in older women.

For those who don’t know, the singer was recently all over the news for dating his film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director Olivia Wilde and then his steamy kiss with Emily Ratajkowski broke the internet.

Well, what are your thoughts after knowing Harry Styles’ erotic fantasy about his girlfriends? Let us know in the comments below.

