Kate Winslet, a terrific actress and a wonderful human being, is a delight every time she comes on-screen. She has several great movies in her kitty, and all her performances are brilliant. The actress has evolved with time, not just as an artist but also as a human. She has recently gotten vocal about her body image, and it was so inspiring. Once, the lady also talked about performing s*x scene with Saoirse Ronan in Ammonite and what she learned about taking control. Scroll on to learn more.

Saoirse and Kate are close friends in real life and performed quite a romantic lesbian scene in their movie Ammonite. They both agreed that it was not at all awkward and in fact, they looked forward to it.

As per Mirror, Kate Winslet asked the director Francis Lee to reschedule her s*x scene with Saoirse Ronan on her birthday. The Little Women star said, “It was the greatest present I could have asked for. I had a wonderful time. I’ve never done a s*x scene so intense and full-on before. But to be able to do that with her… I did feel very safe, like we could go anywhere with it. I am very appreciative she scheduled it for my birthday. It also gave us the excuse to have a couple of glasses of Prosecco before we got into it.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kate Winslet revealed that the actresses choreographed the entire scene together. She said, “Francis [Lee, the director] was naturally very nervous. And I just said to him, ‘Listen, let us work it out.’ And we did. ‘We’ll start here. We’ll do this with the kissing, b**bs, you go down there, then you do this, then you climb up here.’ I mean, we marked out the beats of the scene so that we were anchored in something that just supported the narrative. I felt the proudest I’ve ever felt doing a love scene on Ammonite. And I felt by far the least self-conscious.”

While Saoirse Ronan was half Kate’s age, they did not feel weird at all. In fact, the Titanic actress said that she learned a lot during the scene. She added, “To be in a situation with Saoirse where it was utterly equal, it made me feel kind of angry at how that hasn’t occurred to me before. Why shouldn’t I have felt equal to my male counterparts? That’s the way society is, and now we have to make a noise about it.”

Well, the two were exceptional in the film, and now we know the reason behind their chemistry. For more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

