Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have been the best of friends ever since the release of their mega-hit Titanic, helmed by James Cameron. Over the years, both the stars have shared the juiciest details about how they shot for the film. One of the most widely discussed scenes from Titanic is Winslet and DiCaprio’s raunchy s*x scene inside a vintage car. The duo has often spoken about their steamy scenes and spilling the beans on the same, Winslet once shared an interesting anecdote. Scroll down to read the details.

James Cameron’s Titanic was released in 1997 and the film went on to scoop several renowned awards. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio became stars overnight and their popularity knew no bounds. The two to this date share a deep bond, and fans love their on and off-screen chemistry.

Speaking of their behind-the-scenes fun while shooting Titanic, Kate Winslet in an interview, according to Star Biz, shared, “We’d do the most ridiculous things to each other. He’d be tickling me, groping me, winding me up. And I’d be doing the same thing back, sort of grabbing his bum.” Winslet also spoke about the love scene she shot with DiCaprio adding, “Even though I didn’t feel that way about Leo, it was quite nice to sort of feel that way in the scene. It was quite lovely.” The actress continued, “And then, y’know, the camera stopped rolling, and he gets up and walks off, and the scene’s done.”

Kate Winslet, in a different interview, once shared that she flashed at Leonardo DiCaprio to break the ice before the shooting of Titanic commenced. The two were also seen in the 2008 emotional family drama Revolutionary Road which was helmed by Sam Mendes.

Speaking about the same, Winslet and DiCaprio once shared how for the movie they planned to choke each other for a scene and were fine about it.

The two, in an interview, shared, “We were very interested to let it go and see where it went. I was like, ‘If you want to smash me up, OK, you want to smash me up.’”

