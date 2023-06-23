Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio are the sweethearts of Hollywood, and their on-screen chemistry since the first time they paired up in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, had been electrifying over the years; the two grew close together. Their trusting relationship is a lesson for all, as the duo once shared that if one wanted to choke the other for a scene, the other would happily oblige, putting complete faith in them.

Leo and Winslet reprised their chemistry in 2008’s Revolutionary Road by Sam Mendes focused on how co-dependency could be devastating. The movie was complicated, and the two brilliant actors played their parts brilliantly while doing that film; Leo and Kate’s trust in each other grew, and their friendship got deeper.

Titanic stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, in an interview with The Guardian, spoke about their deep affection for each other and the trust they have in between. Kate said, “We were very interested to let it go and see where it went. I was like, ‘If you want to smash me up, OK, you want to smash me up.’” Kate and Leo have always supported each other like true homies, and their platonic love is truly admirable.

Leonardo DiCaprio in that same interview, further explaining his friendship with Kate Winslet, said, “We’re old friends, and we know where we can go with each other. She will let me strangle her until she literally passes out in the scene.” As per reports, the actress had an almost tearful moment seeing her buddy give one of the best performances in their film Revolutionary Road.

On the professional front, Leonardo DiCaprio partnered up with Martin Scorsese for the film, Killers of the Flower Moon, which received a positive response at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and is slated to release in October this year.

