Hollywood biggie Leonardo DiCaprio has been fighting for the environment for the last few years but the actor once got brutally slammed after he was spotted at a steakhouse after at an event he preached about how eating meat was destroying the environment. This goes back to 2016 when DiCaprio delivered a speech at the Scottish Business Awards about how one should avoid eating meat.

For the unversed, DiCaprio’s Instagram account is filled with posts related to saving the environment. The actor regularly posts about climate change and often speaks about what needs to be done to not harm the planet. Scroll down to read the details.

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio’s incident of eating meat, The Sun in 2016 reported how at the Scottish Business Awards the Hollywood A-lister urged Chris Evans to “reduce your red-meat intake to help the environment”. The actor, according to the publication, was then spotted at a steakhouse called The Chop and Ale House at Champany Inn in Linlithgow, West Lothian. Spilling the beans on the same, a source said, “Leo didn’t seem too fussed that he was saying one thing and doing the other. After his meal, he had a tour of Edinburgh Castle and a whisky distillery.”

Leonardo DiCaprio at the same time also made an appearance at the Scottish charity Home Café where – according to chef Biffy Mackay, the star ate lamb tagine. DiCaprio then also enjoyed meat at a restaurant called Workshop. Speaking on this, LA chef Michael Beckman claimed that DiCaprio got a prime ribeye steak for himself.

Leonardo DiCaprio also made news when he insisted that he ate a raw bison liver on screen for his Academy Award-winning role in The Revenant.

The Titanic star also faced the heat over his publicly backed documentary-film Cowspiracy which claimed that meat, dairy and egg industries were doing more harm to the planet than exhaust fumes.

Interestingly, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-flame Gwyneth Paltrow had earlier claimed that the actor was a staunch vegetarian who regularly lectured her about how “dirty” meat was. She even once said that he encouraged her to stop eating red meat.

