James Cameron’s Titanic is one of the landmark films in the history of world cinema. Even today, the film enjoys a huge audience and one can see it through the strong box office performance of re-releases. It did play a huge role in changing the personal and professional lives of leading actors, Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio. Today, we’ll be discussing Kate’s salary, so keep reading!

Originally released in 1997, the film was a surprising change of genre from director James Cameron, who earlier had delivered hardcore action entertainers like The Terminator and Terminator 2. It could have been a risky affair but the film clicked with the audience and it went on to become one of the epics in the romantic genre.

Coming back to salary, Kate Winslet was paid $2 million for her role, as per IMDb. Back then, Kate was not a big name in the film industry with her first film being Heavenly Creatures, which was released in 1994. Reportedly, she was paid just half a million less than Leonardo DiCaprio’s base salary for Titanic ($2.5 million).

Interestingly, this half-a-million gap eventually grew over the years. It is learnt that Leonardo DiCaprio earned a solid backend profit of $37.5 million as Titanic emerged as a historic box office success with its current total standing at a colossal $2.264 billion, as per Box Office Mojo. In total, the actor reportedly made $40 million with the film, leaving him ahead of Kate Winslet by a margin of $38 million.

Meanwhile, over the years, Titanic has been released multiple times in theatres and is currently the 4th highest-grossing film of all-time.

