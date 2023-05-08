Margot Robbie needs no introduction. The actress has proved her acting mettle with several Hollywood movies and nailed her roles in various genres. One of her roles that live rent-free in our hearts is her DC villain Harley Quinn. But, did you know she almost lost the role as this actress was the makers’ first choice.

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini Bruce Timm. The quirky villain was introduced in the 1992 animated series Joker’s Favor.

Margot Robbie made her DC debut with the 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad and brought the quirky villain Harley Quinn to life. The actress won millions of hearts with her role and reprised it in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. But, she would have never played the role if the filmmakers’ first choice had said yes to it.

According to a report by thethings.com, the role of Harley Quinn was first offered to We’re The Millers actress Emma Roberts. However, the actress turned the role down for her Fox satirical h\orror series Scream Queens. We wonder how Emma would have pulled off the role.

Margot bid adieu to her role with the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. Now, singer and actress Lady Gaga will take forward the legacy of Quinn with the upcoming movie Joker 2 opposite Joaquin Phoenix. On the work front, Margot will be next seen in the most anticipated film Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling. The Greta Gerwig directorial will also star Simu Liu, Emma Mackie, John Cena and Dua Lipa.

