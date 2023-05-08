The Weeknd is a well-known name across the globe. Born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the Canadian singer-songwriter, is a multi-award winner with 4 Grammy Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, 2 MTV Video Music Awards, and lots more. Known for songs like ‘Blinding Lights’, ‘Starboy’, ‘Save Your Tears’ and more, he will soon be seen Lily-Rose Depp in HBO’s The Idol – a series that focuses on an aspiring pop idol (Depp) and her complex relationship with a self-help guru and cult leader (Tesfaye).

In a recent chat, Abel suggested that his move into film and TV may have coincided with what he sees as the end of his music-making career – at least in some capacity. From saying he wants to kill his singing persona to revealing he wants to be reborn – read on to know all that he stated.

During a recent conversation with W Magazine, Abel Tesfaye was asked about his career, where he is creatively at the moment, and lots more. Answering the question, the ‘Blinding Lights’ singer said, “I’m going through a cathartic path right now. It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter.”

Abel Tesfaye continued, “I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.” In the same conversation, the musician further revealed, “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say.”

Besides Abel Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol stars Jennie Kim, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, and many others in supporting roles. It is scheduled to premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023 and thereafter air on HBO from June 4, 2023.

