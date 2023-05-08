If you’re a big Fast & Furious franchise fan then this one’s for you! The film starring Vin Diesel is one of the most enjoyed and loved films by millions of movie lovers across the globe. If the latest reports are anything to go by, you can turn to earn money with your obsession for the Fast & Furious Franchise. According to the latest media reports a US-based firm is offering $1000 to binge-watching all ten Fast & Furious instalments, including the upcoming film Fast X. The latest one is all set to hit the big screens on May 19.

A firm named FinanceBuzz, has put up a golden opportunity, where they are offering $1000, which converted to INR is approx 81K, for FnF fans to watch in order to count the number of car accidents in Fast and Furious films to see if the frequency of accidents has increased or decreased during the franchise’s history.

The announced note on the website reads, “Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X on May 19, we’re looking for someone to watch all 10 movies in the Fast & Furious franchise. That’s more than 20 hours of the NOS-fueled saga, during which you’ll track damages from all the car crashes. Our team will use your findings to estimate the insurance impact of the franchise’s reckless driving.”

“We’ll pay our Fast & Furious Claims Adjuster $1,000, plus $100 to cover the cost of any streaming fees, movie tickets, and snacks. As a bonus, you’ll get a healthy education about the value of family,” it read further.

Further revealing the reason behind the golden opportunity, it later stated, “At FinanceBuzz, we help people save money on their biggest expenses, including car insurance, and we wondered — what would that kind of driving do to your auto insurance costs? To find out, we need help taking inventory of the accidents in the movies. We’re also curious if the number of wrecks in these moves has increased or decreased over the franchise’s history. That’s where you come in.”

Well, what are you waiting for if you are a Fast And Furious Fan? Enroll and win the handsome amount.

