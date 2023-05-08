Madonna is not just a singer and pop star but an emotion. Unlike her songs, her career has never been smooth. She has always grabbed headlines for her eccentric personality and has been a part of several controversies over the years. But, she is still very much relevant and very much present. For anyone wondering, her relationship with scandals is really old. Her appearance at David Letterman’s talk show was once a hot topic of discussion, and almost three decades later, it still is.

The singer appeared on a talk show hosted by Letterman in 1994 and created one controversy after the other. To know more about it, scroll on!

In 1994, Madonna appeared on Late Show With David Letterman and kind of created history by making it one of the most controversial interviews ever. She said f*ck extremely casually over and over again and dropped it almost 14 times. Her episode became one of the most censored network talk show episodes ever. It was also one of the highest-rated episodes of the host’s show. As per People, he described the singer during the introduction in an offensive manner and said, “One of the biggest stars in the world, has sold over 80 million albums, starred in countless films and slept with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.” As per Far Out Magazine, he asked her to kiss someone in the audience, and later Madonna said, “Incidentally, you are a sick f*ck”

Daveletterman.tripod.com shared the uncensored transcript of the show, and according to that, the Vogue singer said, “I gave him my, come on, I gave him my underpants, and he won’t smell.” The trainwreck of an interview continued as Madonna refused to walk off the stage and even made the audience booed her.

The singer later claimed that it was all planned in advance. While talking to Spin in 1996, she said, “David Letterman knew I was going to do it. I talked to the producers of the show. Everybody was like, this will be really funny if you say ‘f*ck’ a lot, and they’ll just keep bleeping you. Well, I came out and started doing it, and David freaked out. The way he introduced me was derogatory, so my whole thing was, okay, if that’s how you want to play it, you cannot beat me at this game.”

Let us know what you think of Madonna’s unforgettable interview and for more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

