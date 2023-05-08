Actor Tom Cruise recently made an appearance at a popular awards show and was brutally trolled after he won an award and delivered an over-the-top acceptance speech for the same. The actor, who generally gives a miss to award shows, not only made an appearance but shot a gig to receive his award which was rather not funny and borderline embarrassing for some of his fans as they expressed it on Twitter.

Cruise was nominated for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick and won for the same. However, this comes right after his film was snubbed at the Academy Awards. So when Tom received an award for Best Performance In A Movie for his character Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell, he decided to dedicate it to his fans in a funny and entertaining way.

At the MTV Awards 2023, Cruise filmed a special segment as a pilot with a trophy sitting on the co-pilot seat. In the video, he said, “Thank you so much for this award. I make these films for you. I love you. I love entertaining you. To know how much you enjoy it, how much you appreciate it, there’s just no better feeling.”

Tom Cruise’s speech has been garnering a lot of attention on the internet. A Twitter handle expressed disappointment over this gig and wrote, “FUNNIEST SH*T IVE EVER SEEN. HE DIDN’T CARE A BIT ABOUT OTHER AWARDS BUT MADE A WHOLE A** VID IN HIS P-51 FOR MTV MOVIE AWARDS. HE’S SO FUNNY.” One more user wrote, “Ain’t showing up to the Oscars but WILL be so extra about his MTV award!!! we are So Fu*king Back.”

FUNNIEST SHIT IVE EVER SEEN HE DIDN’T CARE A BIT ABOUT OTHER AWARDS BUT MADE A WHOLE ASS VID IN HIS P-51 FOR MTV MOVIE AWARDS. HE’S SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/dP7XU6GoFV — eme (@maverickruise) May 8, 2023

One more user wrote, “Doing all this for the MTV Movie Awards is so..”

doing all this for the MTV Movie Awards is so.. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/0cxFqI2QfW — trenton ryder (@trendsryder) May 8, 2023

One user found it to be a joke and commented, “What a joke,” another commented, “People vote for Austin and Tom wins,” referring to ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler. While a third user said, “Academy Award loser Mtv movie Awards winner.” Another fan vented out their frustration, “Who tf voted for tom cruise for the MTV movie awards got that Scientologist fossil off my screen.”

How many others did he churn out in that flight haha https://t.co/KYEMw7WawG — mentally toretto (@actionthejuice) May 8, 2023

What did you think about Tom Cruise’s win for Top Gun: Maverick? Also, this is not the first time he won an award for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. He has previously bagged the Best Actor award in 1997 for Jerry Maguire and in 2001 for Mission Impossible 2.

Other actors who were nominated in the category were Austin Butler for Elvis, Florence Pugh for Don’t Worry Darling, Keke Palmer for Nope, and Michael B. Jordan for Creed III.

Update: As per sources in the know about which modes of transport Tom used in the film, the he P51 is a WW2 American fighter with piston engine and Propeller, it is not a jet,

