South Korean music bands are a craze among music lovers across the world. The girl band BLACKPINK is enjoying massive popularity and immense love from their fans. The band comprises Lisa, Jennie Kim, Jisoo, and Rose. Among them, Lisa recently achieved a new milestone in her solo career. Today we brought you the yearly earnings of this seven Guinness World Records holder K-Pop star. With each milestone, she is rising to the zenith of new achievements, and the sky is only the limit for this rockstar.

For the unversed, her full name is Lalisa Manoba. The Thai rapper was born Pranpriya Manobal, and interestingly she is one of the only K-pop stars who are not South Korean but Thai. At the mere age of just 13 years, she clawed her way among hundreds of applicants to become a trainee at the imminent South Korean label YG Entertainment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to several reports, BLACKPINK members earn a handsome amount from several endorsements and as a band whole. The K-Pop star with seven Guinness World records at the back of her name earns around $10 million per year, If you convert that into Indian rupees, it is over Rs 81.5 crore, as per DNA. Her solo album, Lalisa, came out in 2021. It got her one of the seven records as it garnered 73.6 million views within 24 hours, a rare feat achieved by a solo artist.

JulieAnneSanJose.com reported last month that Lisa $600,000 from her endorsements. As she is reportedly the most followed K-Pop star, her income from sponsored posts on Instagram earns her up to $200,000.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is the brand ambassador of popular brands, including Yves Saint Laurent, Celine, and Adidas. Besides her Guinness World Records, she has recently become the first K-Pop idol to be nominated for the Asian Hall of Fame for the second year in a row. The news has been shared on Twitter and this award honours recognises those individuals who have made significant contributions to Asian culture and society.

#LISA of #BLACKPINK becomes the first K-pop act to be nominated for Asian Hall of Fame for the second year in a row. The award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to Asian culture and society. pic.twitter.com/LkM8s1Owgo — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 8, 2023

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Fan Ends Up Spilling Coffee While Secretly Trying To Record Them, Angry Netizens Slam “Can’t You See He Didn’t Want To Be Recorded?” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News