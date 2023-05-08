Justin Bieber has been off the radar ever since he got diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes facial paralysis. He cancelled his tour and has been spending quality time with his wife Hailey Bieber. The duo was spotted at a café and was filmed by a fan, who ended up embarrassing herself while secretly trying to record them. Scroll below for the latest scoop!

It hasn’t possibly been the best phase for the Biebers. The Baby singer had to put his upcoming tour on hold due to the disease. Hailey, however, has been facing significant social media backlash over her alleged feud with Selena Gomez. She recently launched a cooking show and was accused of copying the Rare Beauty owner, who’s been successfully hosting Selena + Chef for four seasons.

Coming back to the topic, an Instagram user shared a video of herself accidentally slipping coffee while trying to secretly film Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, who were also present at the same café. “POV you spill your coffee in front of Justin and Hailey” read the text on the video that showcased the entire incident.

Towards the end of the video, Justin Bieber could be seen pretty agitated, as he seemingly got the hint that the woman was trying to record him. He donned a Drew oversized t-shirt and paired it with blue denim and white sneakers. Hailey Bieber, on the other hand, was seen looking cutesy in a short white dress.

As soon as the video surfaced the internet, netizens began slamming the female fan over filming Hailey and Justin without their consent.

A user commented, “Looks like he knew the Bs you were pulling”

“He giving bombastic side eye cause you clearly filming them on purpose,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ecards (@sarcasm_only)

A fan defended, “can’t you see he didn’t want to be recorded”

Another pointed out, “And neither of them helped her.”

“Why does she feel to have the right to film them or anybody? Wtf.. Sad person,” a comment read.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber have been married since 2018.

