Pop icon Justin Bieber on various occasions has got into an altercation with the paparazzi and the same happened recently when the Peaches hitmaker appeared to be furious at a camera person calling him a loser. A new video of the award-winning crooner surfaced on the Internet where the singer is not visibly happy to be followed by paparazzi. Scroll down for the scoop.

This is not the first time when Justin Bieber got into an altercation with the paparazzi. In 2014, the pictures of the 29-year-old singer pulling at one photographer’s neck surfaced as they appeared to throw punches at one another.

Speaking of the latest video, Justin Bieber lost his cool and lashed out at a paparazzo who kept recording despite the crooner’s displeasure. The Canadian singer can be seen walking down a Los Angeles street when a photographer continued to follow him. Bieber then gets irked by his action as he can be heard in the video telling the paparazzo, “I want to f**king ***g your neck sometimes, you f**king loser.” Bieber also flashed the middle finger towards the photographer. Instead of apologizing, the paparazzo replies to Bieber “Do it, bro.”

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to the entire incident. One user stated, “I feel bad for him …he’s at his lowest point mentally. Needs retire and enjoy his life.” Another person said, “I would probably act this way, too, if my privacy was constantly being invaded.”

The next one stated, “Nah, I actually feel bad for him like he’s been through a lot, starting very young. Obviously, he’s had some trauma so I’m not surprised he does this even though he shouldn’t.” And, another blamed Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber saying “Yet there’s Hailey reposting pics the paps took of him, basically applauding them. You’d think your wife would know better.”

One user added, “Hailey has him now but what’s left of him is just a little of bad crumbs that need to sweep away, look what you’ve done haileyduckman.” An individual shared, “And it’s probably Hailey calling the paps in the first place.”

