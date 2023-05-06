After making quite a statement with her fashion affair at the Met Gala 2023, Kendall Jenner is back to making headlines with her looks. Recently, she got spotted on the street walking down in casual attire, which might have looked casual but priced a BOMB! Wondering what she wore and how much can that cost? Well, keep scrolling to find out!

One of the Kardashian sisters, Kendall, has made her name in the fashion industry, but she rose to fame after the show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ became popular. For the unversed, at the Met Gala 2023, Jenner made quite a sensational impact with her b*tt revealing sparkly bodysuit ensemble, and later, for the afterparty, she wore a sheer dress while flashing her b**bs and black panties. Woof, hotness overloaded!

Recently, Kendall Jenner stepped out in the city in the daytime, and for the day look, Kendall opted for something casual. She could be seen wearing a simple-looking blue pair of jeans from the luxury brand Bottega Veneta, which are actually crafted from leather printed to look like the laid-back, low-priced textile. However, do you know how much that cost? Well, it comes with a price tag of $6,800 (Rs 5,55,762.30 in Indian currency). The supermodel paired the jeans with a matching optical leather shirt that is priced at $6,900 (Rs 5,63,935.28 in Indian currency).

Check out the pictures as shared by Page Six on their Twitter handle:

Kendall Jenner’s optical illusion jeans will cost you $6,800 https://t.co/8rmRTAS1MS pic.twitter.com/dpEYZN1D5V — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2023

Kendall paired her trompe l’oeil trousers and the cotton button-up shirt with a white tank top and white Adidas Sambas shoes, along with a pair of sunnies. She completed the look with a lil bit of blush on her face and lip gloss. Keeping her hair open, Jenner walked like she owned the street.

The 27-year-old supermodel has a long history with the luxury brand. After Matthieu Blazy took over Bottega Veneta from Daniel Lee in 2021, he made the optical leather illusion clothing items a key part of his collections. Blazy once opened up about his optical leather illusion collection to Vogue and shared, “It’s this kind of casual comfort and we put it to an extreme and we call it perverse banality.”

Well, whatever it might be, the price will make you go bonkers! In 5.5 lakh, we can arrange an international trip, and here the reality star, Kendall Jenner, is casually wearing pants off that range! What are your thoughts?

