Elizabeth Olsen is unarguably one of the current prettiest MCU actresses that the world is crushing on. Her portrayal of Scarlett Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff, has made her one of the most prominent stars of the Multiverse Saga. However, as her love story had an unfortunate fate with Paul Bettany’s Vision in the franchise, she recently shared how she got into an argument with her longtime co-star.

Vision and Wanda Maximoff emerged as one of the MCU’s iconic love duos as they were first introduced in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Following the response to their pairing, they even got their solo MCU series, WandaVision, and while filming the series, she recalled a real fight with her on-screen love interest, Paul Bettany. Read on to find out what she had to say about the experience!

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, the WandaVision actress shared about an argument during a kissing scene with Bettany. While watching her final scene together in Episode 9 of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen said, “The whole thing is a mess” as Paul was “purple” and had “dots on his face.” Describing the scene as “snotgate,” the MCU star said, “is last layer of make-up is glitter, and when he kisses me, it’s on my mouth.”

The incident led to the only time she and Bettany “actually had a genuine argument” while working together for six years with each other. While filming the kissing scene, Bettany’s nose started running onto her, although Bettany thought it was her nose running on him. “I said that he snotted on me, and I asked his makeup artist to get him a tissue. And he said it was my snot, and he was actually mad at me! So bizarre, and it was our first fight, and it was because of this scene,” said the actress.

However, Elizabeth Olsen’s return as Wanda Maximoff is still under wraps and we never know when we might get to see her back in the MCU. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Zendaya To Replace Anne Hathaway, Becoming The New Disney Princess In This Multi-Million Dollar Disney Franchise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News