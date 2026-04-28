The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, is an epic fantasy film starring Matt Damon. He is a major Hollywood actor known for blockbuster and critically acclaimed roles. As The Odyssey gears up for its theatrical release, box-office speculation is already heating up on social media. With its star-studded ensemble cast, the big question isn’t just about its opening numbers—but whether it can outgross Oppenheimer to become Matt Damon’s highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll ahead to find out the exact benchmark it needs to surpass to claim that title.

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of Homer’s epic, Odyssey, featuring Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca. It features an ensemble cast comprising Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, among others. After Oppenheimer and its seven Oscar wins, fans are eagerly awaiting Nolan’s upcoming project.

Oppenheimer is Matt Damon’s top-grossing film worldwide

Matt Damon’s highest-grossing film of all time is again a Christopher Nolan creation, Oppenheimer. He was a part of the supporting cast and portrayed General Leslie Groves. The film was released in 2023 and was a biography of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons during World War II. Nolan’s Oppenheimer grossed over $975.8 million worldwide during its theatrical run and became the top-grossing film of Matt Damon‘s career.

How much does The Odyssey need to beat Oppenheimer?

The Odyssey does not need to make $1 billion worldwide to make history for Damon. The upcoming epic drama must earn around $980 million, outgrossing Oppenheimer and putting a safe distance between the two, marking one of the biggest box-office wins of Matt’s career. As a leading man, Matt’s highest-grossing film is The Martian, which earned $631 million worldwide [via Box Office Mojo]. Therefore, it only needs to surpass that number to become his biggest hit as a leading man.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey already carries huge expectations, and his last film proved that even non-franchise projects can approach the billion-dollar milestone. For The Odyssey, if everything clicks perfectly from reviews to buzz and the global turnout, then the film could get there and beat Oppenheimer.

What is the film about?

The Odyssey follows Odysseus, the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, sirens, and the nymph Calypso, as he attempts to reunite with his wife, Penelope. The Odyssey will be released on July 17.

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