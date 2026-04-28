In March 2026, The King’s Warden set a record as the highest-grossing film of all time in South Korea. In the process, the historical drama has beaten the earlier records set by the 2019 film Extreme Job ($93.7 million) and the 2014 war movie, The Admiral: Roaring Currents ($91.1 million), according to Variety. Meanwhile, Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort, The Drama, is now on the verge of completing four weeks in theaters and is still posting strong numbers at the box office.

2nd-Highest-Grossing Hollywood Romantic Film of 2026

After earning $14.4 million in its opening weekend across 3,087 North American locations, the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer recently added another $2.6 million over the April 24-26 weekend, taking its cumulative domestic tally to $44.8 million. Combined with its $59.3 million international haul, the film’s worldwide total now stands at $104.1 million. It currently ranks as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood romantic film globally after Wuthering Heights ($241.7 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

At its current pace, The Drama is on track to beat the 2025 film Materialists’ $107.9 million global total to become the fourth-highest-grossing film among all A24 releases. As it continues its theatrical run, the film is now approaching the global total of The King’s Warden, the all-time highest-grossing film in South Korea. Here’s how much The Drama needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

The Drama vs. The King’s Warden – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $44.8 million

International: $59.3 million

Worldwide: $104.1 million

The King’s Warden – Box Office Summary

North America: $3.6 million

International: $108.8 million

Worldwide: $112.4 million

It can be observed from the figures above that The Drama is currently trailing the worldwide total for The King’s Warden by roughly $8.3 million. Given its current momentum, it looks like the critically acclaimed romantic film is tracking to finish its global run between $120 million and $130 million. Based on these projections, it is expected to close this $8.3 million gap and outgross The King’s Warden in worldwide earnings in the coming days. That said, the final verdict will become clearer in the following weeks.

What’s The Drama All About?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Drama Worldwide Box Office: Misses Materialists’ $107M+ Lifetime By A Whisker This Weekend

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