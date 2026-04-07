At such a young age, Zendaya, a globally popular actress, is already a Golden Globe winner and a two-time Primetime Emmy Award recipient. After gaining widespread recognition in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria and starring as MJ in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man films, she further cemented her reputation as a dependable performer with films like Dune: Part One, Dune: Part Two, Challengers, and, most recently, The Drama. Her upcoming feature slate includes Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the MCU’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three.

Zendaya’s latest film, The Drama, co-starring Robert Pattinson, opened to $14.4 million domestically and has grossed $26.2 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. Now, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing live-action films featuring Zendaya in a leading or significant role and find out which one delivered the strongest return relative to its budget.

Zendaya’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Movies Worldwide

Let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing live-action films starring Zendaya and their worldwide earnings as per Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated budgets:

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.921 billion

Budget: $200 million

2. Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019)

Worldwide Earnings: $1.133 billion

Budget: $160 million

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Worldwide Earnings: $881 million

Budget: $175 million

4. Dune: Part Two (2024)

Worldwide Earnings: $714.8 million

Budget: $190 million

5. Dune: Part One (2021)

Worldwide Earnings: $410.7 million

Budget: $165 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Here are the earnings-to-budget ratios of the top five highest-grossing films starring Zendaya:

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021): 9.61x

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019): 7.08x

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 5.03x

Dune: Part Two (2024): 3.76x

Dune: Part One (2021): 2.49x

Analysis

From the above numbers and calculations, it’s clear that the Spider-Man films starring Zendaya delivered much stronger returns compared to the Dune movies. No Way Home stands far ahead, having earned almost 10 times its budget, reflecting its massive global appeal. The other two Spider-Man films also performed very well, comfortably crossing the 5x earnings-to-budget mark.

On the other hand, while the Dune films were successful and well-received, their returns are lower, mainly because their production costs exceed their global earnings. Still, Dune: Part Two shows a clear improvement over the first film and suggests that the franchise is growing in popularity. This is definitely a positive sign for the upcoming installment, Dune: Part Three.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Official Trailer

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