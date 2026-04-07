20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel to the immensely popular 2006 film, is all set for its U.S. theatrical release on May 1, 2026. The film reunites the original cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, while Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh are the new additions. With just over three weeks left for its release, the buzz around the comedy-drama is steadily building, especially considering the strong critical and audience reception of the first film nearly two decades ago.

The original film opened to $27.5 million domestically in 2006, went on to earn $124.7 million in North America, and eventually grossed $326.6 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo. According to recent industry estimates per Box Office Pro, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is tracking for a significantly higher domestic opening weekend in the $80 million to $95 million range. However, its long-term box office performance will ultimately depend on word of mouth and critical reception, and whether it can sustain momentum beyond its opening frame.

While its long-term box office trajectory remains to be seen, it will be interesting to see how much The Devil Wears Prada 2 needs to earn globally to secure a spot among Meryl Streep’s top five highest-grossing films of all time. Let’s break down the numbers.

Meryl Streep’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Worldwide

Let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films featuring Meryl Streep in lead or prominent roles (excluding cameos or brief appearances) at the global box office, based on figures from Box Office Mojo:

Mamma Mia! (2008): $706.4 million The Devil Wears Prada (2006): $326.6 million It’s Complicated (2009): $219.1 million Into the Woods (2014): $212.9 million The Post (2017): $193.8 million

Based on the above figures, the entry threshold for The Devil Wears Prada 2 to break into Meryl Streep’s top five highest-grossing films seems relatively modest. To crack the list, the sequel would need to surpass the worldwide total of The Post (2017), which earned $193.8 million globally.

If the film opens in line with current industry projections, delivers strong international numbers in its opening weekend, and maintains steady weekday holds in the following weeks, it appears well-positioned to reach that mark.

That said, matching or surpassing the original The Devil Wears Prada’s $326.6 million worldwide total could prove to be more challenging. Moreover, overtaking Mamma Mia!’s massive $706.4 million global haul looks difficult but still attainable. The film’s long-term box office trajectory, however, will become clearer once it hits theaters on May 1.

What’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 All About

Directed by David Frankel, the sequel is expected to explore Runway Magazine’s struggle to stay relevant in a digital-centric, algorithm-driven media landscape. In this changing environment, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) and Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) must navigate new challenges, including dealing with a former assistant-turned-rival, Emily (Emily Blunt), and attempt to keep the magazine afloat. The film also features Stanley Tucci, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh in key supporting roles.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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