Before the winners of the 2026 Academy Awards were announced on March 15, Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports comedy-drama Marty Supreme was expected to secure wins in several major categories. However, despite the strong buzz, the Timothée Chalamet starrer ultimately went home empty-handed.

The film has now reportedly concluded its international run with an overseas haul of $83.7 million. Combined with its $96 million domestic earnings, its worldwide total stands at $179.7 million. This places Marty Supreme as the 30th highest-grossing title of 2025 globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $96 million

International: $83.7 million

Worldwide: $179.7 million

In the process, Marty Supreme has become A24’s highest-grossing film worldwide, surpassing Everything Everywhere All at Once ($147.9 million) and Civil War ($127.3 million) in global earnings. Made on an estimated $70 million production budget, the Oscar-nominated film needed around $175 million to break even at the box office, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule. This indicates it has potentially generated an estimated theatrical surplus of approximately $4.7 million.

3 Major Box Office Milestones It Missed

Now, let’s take a look at three major domestic and global box office milestones Marty Supreme could have achieved during its original theatrical run.

1. $100 Million Domestic Milestone

With a current North American total of $96 million, Marty Supreme is just $4 million short of reaching the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. As of March 29, the film was playing in just 25 locations across North America. During the March 27-29 weekend, it added a modest $13K to its domestic total. Given its current stage in the theatrical run, it is unlikely the sports film will surpass the $100 million domestic milestone.

2. $200 Million Worldwide Mark

At one point, it looked like Marty Supreme would cross the $200 million mark globally. Despite earning nine nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards, it ultimately went home with zero wins. The lack of a major Oscar victory may have impacted its post-awards momentum in both domestic and international markets.

For instance, when the film debuted in China on March 20, 2026, shortly after the Oscars, it initially failed to secure a wide screen count, which affected its performance in the key territory. With a current worldwide total of $179.7 million, the film needs an additional $20.3 million to reach the $200 million mark. However, it now appears this is another milestone unlikely to be achieved during its original run.

3. Inches Away From Two Steven Spielberg Films

At the domestic box office, Marty Supreme is just inches away from two iconic Steven Spielberg-directed films, both of which fall within the $100 million range. We’re talking about Schindler’s List (1993) and The Color Purple (1985), which earned $96.9 million (Source) and $98.5 million, respectively, in North America. However, given its current trajectory, the film may fall short of surpassing these benchmarks.

What’s Marty Supreme All About?

Set in 1950s New York City, the period sports film follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character is reportedly inspired by the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Trailer

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