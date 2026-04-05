More than two decades after the first big-screen adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s globally popular Harry Potter novel series debuted in theaters, fans will get to revisit the magical universe on the small screen once again. The highly anticipated first season, titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, is scheduled to premiere on HBO in the U.S. on December 25, 2026.

Coming back to the Harry Potter film series, it is one of the most acclaimed franchises across the globe. All eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson received widespread praise from both critics and audiences. It’s a fact that the highest-grossing installment among them is Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), which earned $1.343 billion worldwide.

Now, the question is, did it also deliver the highest ROI? Read on to find out which film in the iconic fantasy adventure franchise generated the highest return relative to its budget.

Harry Potter Film Series – Budgets & Worldwide Earnings

Let’s take a look at the estimated budgets of all eight films in the Harry Potter franchise and how they performed at the global box office, according to figures from Box Office Mojo.

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Budget: $125 million

Worldwide Earnings: $1.029 billion

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Budget: $100 million

Worldwide Earnings: $883.4 million

3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Budget: $130 million

Worldwide Earnings: $810.6 million

4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Budget: $150 million

Worldwide Earnings: $900.4 million

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Budget: $150 million

Worldwide Earnings: $942.9 million

6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Budget: $250 million

Worldwide Earnings: $941.1 million

7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Budget: $125 million

Worldwide Earnings: $960.9 million

8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Budget: $125 million

Worldwide Earnings: $1.343 billion

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Here are the earnings-to-budget ratios of all eight Harry Potter films:

Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011): 10.74x Chamber of Secrets (2002): 8.83x Sorcerer’s Stone (2001): 8.23x Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010): 7.69x Order of the Phoenix (2007): 6.29x Prisoner of Azkaban (2004): 6.24x Goblet of Fire (2005): 6.00x Half-Blood Prince (2009): 3.76x

Based on the figures and calculations above, the final installment of the film franchise, Deathly Hallows: Part 2, is not only the highest-grossing movie in the series but also delivered the highest return on its estimated budget (10.74x). It’s followed by the second entry, Chamber of Secrets (8.83x), and the first installment, Sorcerer’s Stone (8.23x).

What’s the Harry Potter Film Series All About?

The film series follows the journey of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), an orphan who discovers his magical powers on his eleventh birthday. He joins Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and befriends Hermione (Emma Watson) and Ron (Rupert Grint). There, he finds out about Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard who killed Harry’s parents.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 Trailer

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