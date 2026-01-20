The image of the young wizard from Hogwarts instantly comes to mind whenever we think of Daniel Radcliffe. It is hard to imagine the English actor in any other role, especially as an infant. But shortly before he became the face of the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe made his on-screen debut in a project that is often overlooked.

His first acting role was not in the magical world created by J.K. Rowling, but in a classic literary adaptation that introduced him to television audiences.

Daniel Radcliffe’s First Acting Role

Daniel Radcliffe’s first on-screen appearance was in the 1999 BBC television film David Copperfield, a drama adaptation of Charles Dickens’s iconic novel. Radcliffe played the young version of the title character, David, marking his official acting debut at just nine years old.

The two-part television film was directed by Simon Curtis and featured a strong ensemble cast, including Maggie Smith as Betsey Trotwood and Bob Hoskins as Mr. Micawber. Radcliffe’s performance as a young David drew positive attention and quietly set the stage for what would soon become one of the most famous casting choices in film history. His performance caught the eye of casting directors, including those working on the then-upcoming project, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Within two years of his television debut, Radcliffe was cast as Harry Potter for the “Harry Potter” film franchise, along with Rupert Grinch and Emma Watson. The 2001 release of the first Harry Potter film catapulted him to global fame, making his earlier work in David Copperfield a fascinating piece of trivia for fans today.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Recent Projects

After finishing the hit Harry Potter series, Radcliffe divided his time between films and plays. He played one of the lead characters in the absurdist comedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. The 36-year-old actor also tried his hand at different dark comedy roles. His notable works include The Swiss Army Man, Kill Your Darlings, and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, among others.

Radcliffe’s latest film was the 2025 musical Merrily We Roll Along.

