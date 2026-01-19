Sony’s Anaconda meta-reboot is now in its fourth week in theaters, and the film continues to post solid numbers. It earned an impressive $3.2 million in its fourth 3-day weekend in North America, a 36% decline from the previous weekend. With this, its domestic total has climbed to $59.7 million. The film is expected to conclude its domestic run in the $65–75 million range.

Internationally, the Paul Rudd and Jack Black-led entertainer has collected $62.3 million, pushing its worldwide total to an impressive $122 million. Despite a modest 50% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has now entered the list of 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing releases worldwide.

As its theatrical run continues, Anaconda has already outgrossed several popular 2025 titles, including Karate Kid: Legends ($117.1 million), Materialists ($105.6 million), and The Accountant 2 ($103.2 million). Now, it has also surpassed the worldwide total of one of Christopher Nolan’s most underrated films, Insomnia, starring Al Pacino and Robin Williams. Here’s how both films performed at the box office.

Anaconda vs. Insomnia – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data by Box Office Mojo:

Anaconda – Box Office Summary

North America: $59.7 million

International: $62.3 million

Worldwide: $122 million

Insomnia – Box Office Summary

North America: $67.4 million

International: $46.4 million

Worldwide: $113.8 million

Based on the above figures, Sony’s Anaconda reboot has already pulled ahead of Christopher Nolan’s Insomnia at the global box office by $8.2 million.

Anaconda (2025) Eyes The Lifetime Global Total Of The 1997 Film

The Anaconda meta-reboot is now closing in on the worldwide total of the original 1997 film. With a current global haul of $122 million, the 2025 release is approximately $14.9 million short of the first movie’s lifetime worldwide tally of $136.9 million. Given its steady momentum at the box office, Anaconda (2025) could potentially surpass the worldwide earnings of the Jennifer Lopez-led original in the coming weeks. The final verdict should become clear as the film continues its theatrical run.

Anaconda Plot

Directed by Tom Gormican, the film is inspired by the cult favorite 1997 movie. It follows lifelong best friends Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd), who finally act on their dream of remaking their favorite childhood movie by traveling into the Amazon. Their light-hearted filmmaking adventure takes a deadly turn when a real giant anaconda shows up, turning their chaotic set into a fight for survival.

Anaconda Trailer

