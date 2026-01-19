Chloé Zhao’s historical tragedy Hamnet is now in its eighth week in U.S. theaters. The film has been widely acclaimed, holding an 86% critics’ score and a 93% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also received a boost after winning Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Actress (Jessie Buckley) in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, further strengthening word-of-mouth and its box office prospects.

Despite a staggered international rollout, Hamnet has managed to earn $12.9 million from overseas markets so far (as last reported). Combined with its $14.9 million North American haul (till January 19, 2026, at the time of writing), the film’s current worldwide total stands at $27.8 million.

In the process, Hamnet has now entered the top 100 highest-grossing titles of 2025 worldwide, after surpassing films such as Him ($27.8 million), Pinocchio ($26.5 million), and Last Breath ($24.8 million) (as per Box Office Mojo). Now, let’s take a closer look at how the widely acclaimed film compares with Chloé Zhao’s 2020 Oscar-winning drama Nomadland, and the exact figure Hamnet still needs to surpass it globally.

Hamnet vs. Nomadland – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Hamnet – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $14.9 million

International: $12.9 million

Worldwide: $27.8 million

Nomadland – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $3.7 million

International: $35.8 million

Worldwide: $39.5 million

Based on the above figures, the Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal-led Hamnet is currently trailing the Frances McDormand-starrer Nomadland by approximately $11.7 million in worldwide earnings. However, with its full international rollout still underway, and strong awards-season momentum positioning it as a major Oscar contender, Hamnet is expected to narrow this gap and could potentially surpass Nomadland before its theatrical run ends.

Hamnet’s Next Box Office Target

With a current worldwide total of $27.8 million, Hamnet is now closing in on Luc Besson’s French Gothic romantic fantasy Dracula, which has earned $28.6 million globally so far. Given its steady momentum, Chloé Zhao’s latest directorial is expected to surpass this benchmark within the next few days, further climbing the 2025 worldwide box office rankings.

Hamnet: Plot & Storyline

Set in late 16th-century England, the film reimagines the personal life of legendary playwright William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal) and his wife Agnes (Jessie Buckley). Their lives are torn apart when their 11-year-old son, Hamnet (Jacobi Jupe), suddenly falls ill and dies, leaving the family consumed by grief.

Hamnet – Official Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Housemaid North America Box Office Day 29: Surpasses This Tom Cruise-Led Psychological Thriller With A Cult Following

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News