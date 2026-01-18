Thrillers perform really well at the box office when done right. The Housemaid, which has also been having a strong run at the cinemas, remained in the top 2 this past week, dropping from the second rank owing to some new additions. It has crossed the $100 million domestic milestone and, with that, the film has surpassed a Tom Cruise-led psychological thriller that has gained a cult following over the years. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Housemaid’s box office collection on day 29 in North America

The Sydney Sweeney starrer R-rated thriller collected a solid $2.5 million at the domestic box office on its 5th Friday. It has dropped by 24.2% from last Friday. Based on the latest numbers by Box Office Mojo, the film has collected $101.5 million at the domestic box office.

Surpasses Tom Cruise-starrer Vanilla Sky domestically

Vanilla Sky is written and directed by Cameron Crowe, featuring Tom Cruise in the leading role. Despite the mixed reviews, it was a commercial success. Over the years, Cruise starrer Vanilla Sky gained a cult following, and it collected $100.6 million at the domestic box office. The Housemaid has surpassed the domestic haul of Vanilla Sky and established its name among thrillers.

According to The Numbers, Vanilla Sky was the all-time 46th highest-grossing thriller/suspense film ever at the domestic box office. The Housemaid has also surpassed the domestic haul of The Pelican Brief, becoming the all-time 44th-highest-grossing thriller-suspense film in North America.

Why is it significant for The Housemaid?

Sydney Sweeney’s film surpassing Vanilla Sky in North America is significant because it shows that a mid-budget R-rated thriller can outperform a star driven film. This milestone highlights the power of strong word of mouth, rare theatrical success for non-franchise content, and impressive box-office longevity in a market dominated by IP films and streaming competition.

The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was released in theaters on December 19.

