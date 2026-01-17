As Avatar: Fire and Ash’s worldwide box office total keeps climbing, the film has set its sights on breaking into the all-time top 20 global grossers list. To achieve this glorious feat, the film must overtake an MCU blockbuster at the worldwide box office. James Cameron’s film has also achieved a key domestic milestone on its fourth Thursday, becoming the 5th 2025 release to hit this mark. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

James Cameron’s film collected $1.5 million on its 4th Thursday at the domestic box office. It dropped by 41% from last Thursday. Avatar: The Way of Water collected twice what Avatar 3 collected on its fourth Thursday. After twenty-eight days of release, the sci-fi magnum opus’ domestic total has crossed $350 million milestone. The box office total of the film in North America is $350.2 million.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is beating Superman’s $354.2 million domestic haul this weekend. Internationally, the film’s cume stands at $888.3 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections of the James Cameron film, its worldwide collection hits $1.238 billion. It is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America- $350.2 million

International – $888.3 million

Worldwide – $1.23 billion

Set to beat MCU’s Black Panther & break into the all-time global top 20

Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther, released in 2018, collected $1.34 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the 20th-highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office. Avatar 3 is just $110 million away from surpassing Black Panther‘s global haul and becoming the 20th all-time worldwide grosser.

Avatar 3’s next goal would be to break into the top 10 all-time highest-grossing films list worldwide. At #10 is Jurassic World with its $1.67 billion global haul. Since James Cameron‘s film is tracking to end its global run around $1.7 billion, it has a shot at beating Jurassic World and entering the top 10 all-time global grossers.

Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, was released on December 19.

