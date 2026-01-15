Even though Lionsgate is all smiles with its Christmas holiday release, The Housemaid, and its jaw-dropping box office numbers, the studio cannot say the same about its latest thriller release, Greenland 2: Migration. The post-apocalyptic survival disaster thriller, directed by Ric Roman Waugh, has opened to below-par domestic box office numbers since its release on January 9. Now, just after the movie’s debut three-day weekend, its daily domestic collections have already started to fall below $1 million.

Greenland 2: Migration Opens To Weak Domestic Box Office Numbers

With a steep production budget of $90 million, the sequel to Greenland (2020) has so far grossed $9.8 million domestically in the US over five days from 2,710 theaters. The international haul remains modest, with only an overseas release in 12 markets, generating $1.1 million, despite the movie still being poised for release in major English-speaking territories, including Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Sharp Weekday Drops Raise Concerns For Greenland 2 Run

The movie, which is already competing in a highly competitive box office market, opened to $3.2 million on its opening day, followed by $8.4 million in its opening weekend. However, the start of the movie’s first week proved disappointing, with only $530K coming in on Monday, reflecting a steep 72.5% drop, and less than $900K on Tuesday, even though the collection still remained below the $1 million mark (per Box Office Mojo).

Greenland 2: Migration Box Office Mojo

North America – $9.8 million

International – $1.1 million

Worldwide – $10.9 million

Greenland 2: Migration vs The Strangers: Chapter 2 Box Office Comparison

When comparing Greenland 2: Migration with Lionsgate-backed horror thriller The Strangers: Chapter 2 from 2025, the latter stands far ahead. Even though The Strangers: Chapter 2 was a disaster in terms of critical and audience reception, earning only a 15% Rotten Tomatoes score, it still managed to become a box office success, grossing nearly $22 million against a production budget of $8.5 million.

The Strangers: Chapter 2 grossed $15.1 million domestically, which is currently almost $5.3 million more than Greenland 2: Migration has earned to date. Following this box office performance, The Strangers: Chapter 3, the next installment in the franchise, is set to be released in theaters in February this year.

Greenland 2: Migration Plot

The sequel keeps the Garrity family at the center, following the 2020 film’s ending, which saw them narrowly escape the destruction caused by a planet-destroying comet. Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin carries forward the story in 2026 as the journey now stretches across Europe in a scarred world where safety feels temporary, and danger lurks at every turn.

Greenland 2: Migration Cast & Crew

Butler and Baccarin return as John and Allison Garrity, reprising their roles from the original film. One notable change is the character of Nathan Garrity, which is now played by Roman Griffin Davis, following the departure of Roger Dale Floyd.

Ric Roman Waugh is the director of this film as well, with Christ Sparling writing the screenplay alongside Mitchell LaFortune.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

