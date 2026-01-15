As it nears the end of its fourth week in theaters, Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid has already grossed over $50 million internationally. The film also delivered a solid $1.5 million in North America on its fourth Tuesday, registering only a 26.8% dip from the previous Tuesday, as per trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest data. Now, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried-led thriller is closing in on two major milestones: $100 million domestically and $150 million worldwide – a target that it is expected to achieve in the next few days.

With a current $148.1 million global tally, the film has already secured a spot among 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing releases and is now inching toward the top 30 (Box Office Mojo). After outgrossing several notable 2025 titles, including Tron: Ares ($142.2 million), Ballerina ($137.2 million), and Mickey 17 ($133.4 million), The Housemaid has set its sights on its next big box office target: Danny Boyle’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later. Here’s how much more it needs to earn to overtake the film worldwide.

The Housemaid vs. 28 Years Later – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how The Housemaid and 28 Years Later stack up at the domestic and global box office, as per Box Office Mojo data:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $96.4 million

International: $51.7 million

Worldwide: $148.1 million

28 Years Later – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.4 million

International: $80.9 million

Worldwide: $151.3 million

As the numbers show, Paul Feig’s psychological thriller is currently trailing Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed zombie sequel by around $3.2 million worldwide. However, with steady holds in North America and continued momentum overseas, The Housemaid is expected to close the gap and overtake 28 Years Later within the next few days.

How It Compares With The 28 Days Later Zombie Franchise

Here’s how the three films in the 28 Days Later series have performed at the global box office:

28 Days Later (2002): $74.9 million

28 Weeks Later (2007): $72.3 million

28 Years Later (2025): $151.3 million

As you can see, The Housemaid has already surpassed the worldwide totals of the first two films in the franchise and is on track to overtake the third installment in the coming days.

What’s The Housemaid All About?

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

