Ralph Fiennes starrer 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is set to be released in the theaters this Friday, and the box office projections are also making headlines. It will dethrone Avatar: Fire and Ash from the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings after weeks and might just end up being one of the biggest horror hits of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was released in the United Kingdom yesterday, and social media platforms have since been flooded with reviews, which are mostly positive. Some are even calling it the best in the franchise. The film has landed on the Rotten Tomatoes platform with strong ratings. The critics gave it a 93% rating on the Tomatometer, which is phenomenal.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s box office projection on opening weekend in North America

According to Deadline’s report, Ralph Fiennes starrer 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is going to earn a decent debut weekend over the Martin Luther King Jr Day weekend. It has been reported that the film is expected to earn more than $20 million over its four-day opening weekend. The film will be released at 3,400 sites in North America.

Set to dethrone Avatar: Fire and Ash from #1 after weeks

It has been reported that Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to earn between $18 and $19 million on its fifth weekend at the box office in North America. Therefore, The Bone Temple will finally dethrone Avatar: Fire and Ash from the top spot in the domestic box office rankings with its debut weekend collections. The previews for the Ralph Fiennes starrer will begin on Thursday at 2,900 sites in North America.

What is the film about?

The story follows Spike, newly inducted into Sir Jimmy Crystal’s gang of acrobatic killers in a Rage Virus-ravaged, post-apocalyptic Britain, while Dr. Ian Kelson embarks on a relationship with potentially world-changing implications. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple will be released in North America on January 16.

