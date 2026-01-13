Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer Anaconda has a strong hold at the domestic box office and has recorded one of the biggest third weekends among pure comedy releases of 2025. It is crawling towards the domestic haul of the OG Anaconda, released in 1997, featuring Jennifer Lopez in a key role. Scroll below for the deets.

This is the sixth installment in the Anaconda series and is reportedly the metareboot of the 1997 action horror film. Despite the mixed to poor reviews, the film is performing steadily at the box office. It belongs to the comedy genre, in contrast to the original 1997 horror sci-fi flick.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Anaconda collected $5 million at the domestic box office on its third three-day weekend. It is reportedly the biggest third weekend for a pure 2025 comedy in North America, surpassing The Naked Gun’s $4.9 million third weekend gross. The film has declined by 49% from last weekend. It has thus crossed the $50 million milestone domestically. After its third weekend, the film’s domestic total has reached $54.17 million cume.

How much more does it need to surpass the domestic haul of the OG Anaconda?

The OG action adventure was released in 1997. Directed by Luis Llosa, the film features Jennifer Lopez, Ice Cube, Jon Voight, Eric Stoltz, Jonathan Hyde, and Owen Wilson in key roles. Over the years, it became a cult classic, collecting $65.9 million during its domestic run. The 2025 metareboot is just $12 million away from surpassing the 1997 classic.

Outgrossing the original at home isn’t just a numerical milestone; it signals that a quirky reinvention of a 1900s creature can still find substantial audience support and commercial success in the modern theatrical ecosystem.

More about the 2025 film

Made on a budget of $45 million, the Jack Black starrer is expected to earn between $65 to $75 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it has the potential to surpass the original film’s domestic haul. Internationally, the film’s total has reached $55.8 million, and with that, the worldwide collection has surpassed $109.9 million. Anaconda was released on December 25.

Box office summary

North America – $54.1 million

International – $55.8 million

Worldwide – $109.9 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Marty Supreme Worldwide Box Office: On The Brink Of Outgrossing Robert De Niro’s Cult Favorite Action-Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News