Although Josh Safdie’s critically acclaimed sports film Marty Supreme didn’t win Best Film and Best Screenplay at the recently concluded Golden Globes, the movie still had a major night on Sunday. The film’s lead star, Timothée Chalamet, took home the Best Actor trophy, beating heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney. The well-deserved win has significantly boosted the film’s awards-season momentum, strengthening its Oscar prospects and giving its box office run a bigger push.

With a current worldwide total of $79.4 million, the sports comedy-drama remains some distance away from overtaking A24’s biggest global earners – Alex Garland’s Civil War ($127.3 million) and the Oscar-winning phenomenon Everything Everywhere All at Once ($142.8 million). That means Marty Supreme needs roughly $47.9 million more to beat Civil War, and around $63.4 million to surpass Everything Everywhere All at Once.

With the film still awaiting release in several key international markets, it is expected to close this gap and could potentially become A24’s biggest worldwide earner ever. As its theatrical run continues, Marty Supreme has also zoomed past multiple 2025 releases globally, including The Monkey ($68.9 million), The Running Man ($68.6 million), and I Know What You Did Last Summer ($64.8 million).

And now, it’s closing in on another box office milestone – outgrossing a beloved yet criminally underrated action-comedy classic starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. Yes, we’re talking about the 1988 cult favourite Midnight Run. Here’s how much more Marty Supreme needs to earn to overtake it at the worldwide box office.

Marty Supreme vs. Midnight Run – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how Marty Supreme stacks up against the cult action-comedy, Midnight Run, at the worldwide box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

Marty Supreme – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.1 million

International: $9.3 million

Worldwide: $79.4 million

Midnight Run – Box Office Summary

North America: $38.4 million

International: $43.2 million

Worldwide: $81.6 million

As we can see from the above figures, the Timothée Chalamet-starrer is currently behind the Robert De Niro classic by approximately $2.2 million in worldwide earnings. However, given its current pace and ongoing international rollout, Marty Supreme is expected to overtake Midnight Run in the coming days.

What It Needs To Enter 2025’s Top 50

To break into the list of 2025’s top 50 highest-grossing films worldwide, Marty Supreme must surpass the current No. 50 title, The Naked Gun, which stands at $102.1 million globally. That means Josh Safdie’s sports drama currently needs to add roughly $22.7 million more to its total to enter the Top 50 – a milestone the film is expected to reach in the coming weeks, given its steady run and pending international markets rollout.

Marty Supreme Plot

Set in 1950s New York City, the sports comedy-drama follows a gifted table tennis player, Marty Mauser (Timothée Chalamet), and his pursuit to become a champion. The lead character reportedly draws from the life of Marty Reisman, a legendary American table tennis champion who rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Marty Supreme – Official Trailer

