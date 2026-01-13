Timothee Chalamet set the tone at the Golden Globes 2026 in Los Angeles, seated beside Kylie Jenner as the night unfolded with the kind of small moments fans love to replay. However, a Marty Supreme connection hovered near his table, and a brief exchange soon became the detail everyone talked about.

The Moment With Odessa A’zion At Golden Globes 2026 That Made Kylie Jenner Uncomfortable

The moment unfolded when Odessa A’zion, Timothee Chalamet’s Marty Supreme co-star, came over to greet him. A’zion, 25, leaned down and shared an air kiss and a side hug with Chalamet. Kylie Jenner leaned in too, offering her cheek with a small smile, expecting the same greeting. But A’zion pulled back and moved away, leaving Jenner visibly uncomfortable as the exchange ended.

dios que tienen contra kylie que en la premiaciones le pasan negando el saludo 😭pic.twitter.com/PJBGCJLHn5 — ؘjuandi (@poxelse) January 12, 2026

Soon, the clips of the exchange spread fast across social media and were replayed from every angle. The brief pause, along with the missed greeting and Jenner’s reaction, became the night’s most replayed moment, even as the ceremony continued without pause.

Cameras Caught A Friendlier Moment Between Kylie Jenner & Odessa A’zion Later

Any hint of lasting tension faded as the night rolled on. Kylie Jenner and Odessa A’zion sat beside each other later, chatting with ease and posing for photos together, especially after Chalamet, 30, won the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy.

Timothee Chalamet’s Win Served As Icing On The Cake

Timothee Chalamet sealed the win with a kiss to Kylie Jenner before heading onstage, ending his speech with a clear nod to his close ones. “To my parents and my partner, I love you. Thank you so much,” he said, drawing cheers from the audience. The cameras also showed Jenner and A’zion clapping with wide smiles before leaning in for a hug. “I’m so happy,” Jenner said, beaming during the embrace.

Oh my gawd, like, Timothée Chalamet’s acceptance speech at the 2026 #GoldenGlobes was, like, totally iconic and sooo emotional, you guys! He was all cute and nervous, gushing about Marty Supreme, and then bam—major shoutout to his partner Kylie 🪩💃pic.twitter.com/w3CPmgkA2J — Girish Menon (@wildlifegiri) January 12, 2026

Golden Globes 2026 Marked Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Third Prestigious Award Night Together

The night also marked the couple’s third Golden Globes together. Kylie Jenner joined Timothee Chalamet in 2024 and 2025, keeping the tradition alive in 2026 even though he took the red carpet solo and met her inside the venue.

Fans still carried the warmth from the previous weekend, when the Dune star honored the Kylie Cosmetics founder at the 2026 Critics’ Choice Awards. He called her his partner of three years during his acceptance speech. “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn’t do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” From her seat, Jenner mouthed back, “I love you,” sealing another public moment that fans continue to replay.

Timothée Chalamet thanks Kylie Jenner during his Best Actor speech at the Critics Choice Awards: “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you.” pic.twitter.com/6yz2J7goTj — Auri (@Angelicmusee) January 5, 2026

