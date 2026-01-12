The Golden Globe Awards 2026 delivered many memorable winners, but the night also came with a few surprising twists. While predicted frontrunners like One Battle After Another and Adolescence did take home trophies, several strong contenders, including critically acclaimed picks, ended up losing in closely watched categories. These unexpected results naturally left some viewers disappointed. Here are the five most surprising snubs at the Golden Globes 2026.

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash (Cinematic & Box Office Achievement)

James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has already grossed an impressive $1.231 billion at the global box office, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far, behind only Ne Zha 2 and Zootopia 2 (as per Box Office Mojo). Naturally, some industry observers may be surprised that Fire and Ash didn’t receive recognition in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, especially given its strong momentum and long-term earning potential.

avatar: fire and ash (2025) dir. james cameron pic.twitter.com/0MA1pe5xZD — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 12, 2026

2. Pluribus (Best Television Series – Drama)

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi series holds an impressive 98% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, placing it among the highest-rated shows of 2025. But it isn’t just about the numbers. Many viewers who have watched the show consider it one of the best series in recent years. While The Pitt was a strong contender for the Best Television Series – Drama Golden Globe, Pluribus missing out on a win in this category likely disappointed a large section of fans.

Just watched the first episode of Pluribus 😨 pic.twitter.com/xI8ds4ndli — Cine Vichaar (@Cine_vichaar) November 14, 2025

3. Ryan Coogler (Best Screenplay For Sinners)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay, which meant Ryan Coogler’s Sinners missed out in this category. Many fans felt the supernatural horror film had a strong chance due to its tightly written and well-structured script. However, the award ultimately went elsewhere, making it one of the surprising losses of the night.

4. Jacob Elordi (Best Supporting Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Frankenstein)

After Jacob Elordi won the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actor for Guillermo del Toro’s gothic drama Frankenstein, many fans expected him to carry that momentum into the Golden Globes as well. However, the Golden Globe in this category ultimately went to Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value, making Jacob Elordi’s loss one of the surprises of the night.

The Creature arrives Jacob Elordi at the #GoldenGlobes | 📸: Getty pic.twitter.com/b0nwZ68uP2 — Netflix (@netflix) January 12, 2026

5. Wicked: For Good (No Wins)

Many fans were surprised that Wicked: For Good, the sequel starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, failed to win in any of its nominated categories at the 2026 Golden Globes. Despite earning nominations in five categories and enjoying strong popularity among audiences, the film ended the night without a single trophy.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Greenland 2: Migration North America Box Office Day 3: Gerard Butler’s Sequel Has A Decent Landing But Misses The Top 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News