Rani Mukerji’s latest outing with YRF, Mardaani 3, is nearing the end of its box office run. The action thriller, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is a losing affair as it will not be able to recover its 60 crore budget. It is all set to wrap up as the leading heroine’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 39 report!
How much has Mardaani 3 earned in India in 39 days?
According to estimates, Mardaani 3 earned only 10 lakh on day 39. It witnessed a 50% drop on the 6th Monday, compared to 20 lakh garnered on the previous day. The reviews were mixed, which led to a lukewarm run at the Indian box office.
The domestic net box office collection has reached 52.15 crore. Made against a budget of 60 crore, the action thriller has recovered 87% of its estimated investments. With a deficit of over 5 crore, it will wrap up its theatrical journey. A losing affair!
Trending
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 26.55 crore
- Week 2: 15.65 crore
- Week 3: 5.35 crore
- Week 4: 2.52 crore
- Week 5: 1.45 crore*
- Day 36: 13 lakh*
- Day 37: 20 lakh*
- Day 38: 20 lakh*
- Day 39: 10 lakh*
Total: 52.15 crore
Where does it stand among Rani Mukerji’s highest-grossers in India?
Mardaani 3 is the second highest-grossing film of Rani Mukerji in India. It is only behind Talaash (93 crore). It will conclude its journey at the second spot, as covering a margin of 40 crore+ is impossible now.
Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Talaash – 93 crore
- Mardaani 3 – 52.15 crore (39 days)
- Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore
- Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 47 crore
- Hichki – 46.17 crore
- Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna – 44.5 crore
- Ta Ra Rum Pum – 39.25 crore
- Bunty Aur Babli – 36.5 crore
- Mardaani – 36 crore
- Mangal Pandey – 28 crore
Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 39 Summary
- Budget – 60 crore
- India net – 52.15 crore
- Budget recovery – 87%
- India gross – 61.53 crore
- Overseas gross – 14.60 crore
- Worldwide gross – 76.13 crore
- Verdict – Losing
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Advance Booking (Paid Previews): Axes Stree 2, But Can It Beat OG To Rewrite History For Indian Cinema?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News