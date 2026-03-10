Rani Mukerji’s latest outing with YRF, Mardaani 3, is nearing the end of its box office run. The action thriller, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is a losing affair as it will not be able to recover its 60 crore budget. It is all set to wrap up as the leading heroine’s 2nd highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 39 report!

How much has Mardaani 3 earned in India in 39 days?

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 earned only 10 lakh on day 39. It witnessed a 50% drop on the 6th Monday, compared to 20 lakh garnered on the previous day. The reviews were mixed, which led to a lukewarm run at the Indian box office.

The domestic net box office collection has reached 52.15 crore. Made against a budget of 60 crore, the action thriller has recovered 87% of its estimated investments. With a deficit of over 5 crore, it will wrap up its theatrical journey. A losing affair!