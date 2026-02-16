Abhiraj Minawala’s directorial Mardaani 3 is marching towards a half-century at the Indian box office. Despite the initial mixed reviews, audiences have poured in decent love for the action thriller, which has recovered around 75% of the budget so far. It has now emerged as Rani Mukerji’s 5th highest-grossing film in India. Scroll below for the day 17 report!

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 17

According to estimates, Mardaani 3 collected 1.05 crore on day 17. It witnessed a dip after Valentine’s Day, but remained much better than the third Friday, which brought in only 60 lakh. Competition from O’Romeo, aside from Border 2 and other releases, has made the journey more challenging.

The overall total at the Indian box office comes to 45.5 crore net, which is approximately 53.69 crore in gross earnings. Made against a budget of 60 crore, the YRF production has recovered 76% of its total investments in 17 days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 26.55 crore

Week 2: 15.65 crore

Day 15: 60 lakh

Day 16: 1.65 crore

Day 17: 1.05 crore

Total: 45.5 crore

Now Rani Mukerji’s 5th highest-grossing film!

Mardaani 3 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (44.50 crore). It has entered Rani Mukerji’s top 5 highest-grossing films of all time in India. The next big target is to beat Hichki, which earned 46.17 crore back in 2018.

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Talaash – 93 crore Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 47 crore Hichki – 46.17 crore Mardaani 3 – 45.5 crore (17 days) Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna – 44.5 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum – 39.25 crore Bunty Aur Babli – 36.5 crore Mardaani – 36 crore Mangal Pandey – 28 crore

Mardaani 3 Box Office Summary Day 17

Budget – 60 crore

India net – 45.5 crore

Budget recovery – 76%

India gross – 53.69 crore

