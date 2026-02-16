Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty led Border 2 gained success within 10 days of its theatrical journey. New rivals have arrived at the ticket windows since, but it has maintained a good hold. Anurag Singh‘s epic war action drama is now only 25 crore away from achieving a massive worldwide milestone. Scroll below for the day 24 update!

Border 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Border 2 earned an estimated 1.75 crore on day 24. After the Valentine’s Day of 2.1 crore, it saw a 16.66% drop in collection. There’s intense competition from Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, which has stolen the spotlight. Besides, it is now also sharing screens with Mardaani 3, Vadh 2, and Tu Yaa Main, among other releases.

The total earnings in India have reached 355.19 crore* after 24 days. Sunny Deol’s Republic Day release is a success with returns of over 80 crores. However, it will miss the hit tag, as earning double the investments of 275 crore will be out of reach.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Day 22: 1 crore*

Day 23: 2.1 crore*

Day 24: 1.75 crore*

Total – 355.19 crore

Can it achieve its next worldwide feat?

At the worldwide box office, Border 2 has grossed 475.92 crore. This includes 56.80 crore from the overseas run, while the remaining is domestic gross. The epic war action drama now only needs around 24 crore to enter the 500 crore club. That would indeed be a big feat for Sunny Deol and the whole team. However, the collection may drop below one crore starting today, leaving the target out of reach. All eyes are on the fourth week!

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 355.19 crore

ROI: 80.19 crore

ROI%: 29%

India gross: 419.12 crore

Overseas gross: 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 475.92 crore

Verdict: Plus

