Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen, starring Ashok Saraf, Bharat Jadhav, Makarand Anaspure, Siddharth Jadhav, and Rinku Rajguru in key roles, arrived in theaters with a strong goodwill of its predecessor (Sade Made Teen), unfortunately, it has failed to make any mark in the first 2 days. Shockingly, the film failed to build an expected buzz in the pre-release stage and now that the numbers are out, it seems that the fate of the biggie is sealed at the Indian box office.

The latest Marathi comedy-drama serves as a sequel of Sade Made Teen (2007), which was a big commercial success. Considering the nostalgia factor and the solid star cast, the film was expected to open strongly, but the poor marketting led to less awareness among the audience. As a result, it registered a slow start, and since initial word of mouth is mixed, the film didn’t show a much-needed massive jump on Saturday.

How much did Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen scored a disappointing 10 lakh on its opening day. It was followed by a 180% jump, as 28 lakh came on day 2. While the growth was impressive, overall collections are not at all up to the mark. In total, the film has earned an estimated 38 lakh net at the Indian box office, which equals 44 lakh gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 10 lakh

Day 2 – 38 lakh

Total – 38 lakh

Marathi sequel jinx continues?

Usually sequels are considered to be a cash grab opportunity, but in the case of Marathi films, it not seems to be working. Except for Navra Maza Navsacha 2, none of the Marathi sequels in the recent past have performed upto the mark at the Indian box office. Sequels like De Dhakka 2 and Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, which were expected to score big, emerged disasters with shockingly low earnings.

Now, it seems like Punha Ekda Sade Made Teen will keep the sequel jinx intact for the Marathi film industry. While the cost is unknown, it reportedly carries a good enough budget and considering its current poor trend, the film is unlikely to recover the cost, thus emerging a massive failure.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 23: Sunny Deol Starrer Beats Salman Khan’s Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News