Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, starring Siddharth Bodke, Sayaji Shinde, Mangesh Desai, and others in key roles, has finally concluded its poor run at the Indian box office. Being a spiritual sequel to an all-time Marathi blockbuster, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, the magnum opus was expected to do solid business during its theatrical run. Shockingly, it failed even to make respectable earnings, let alone achieve a strong run. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Failed to generate the required buzz

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the Marathi magnum opus was theatrically released on October 31, 2025. Considering the sequel factor, it was expected to open well, but it failed to do so as the buzz was low. Apart from the average trailer, the fact that Manjrekar stepped down from the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had a negative impact on the film’s buzz.

How much did Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale earn at the Indian box office?

Even after receiving decent reviews, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale was unable to generate urgency among the audience in Maharashtra. As a result, after starting as low as 19 lakh, the film failed to cover a longer distance and concluded its run at 2.36 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross collection is 2.78 crores.

Turns out to be the biggest disaster in recent times

Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale was initially planned on a budget of less than 10 crores, but the expenses eventually increased, and it was finally mounted at 13 crores. With this, it reportedly became the most expensive Marathi film ever. Against such a huge cost, the film needed a strong box office performance, but it failed to do so.

As mentioned above, it earned just 2.36 crore net in India, thus recovering only 18.15% of the budget. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict. It also emerged as the biggest disaster of the Marathi film industry in recent times. Even in front of its predecessor, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (26 crores), the magnum opus stands nowhere.

Box office summary:

Budget – 13 crores

India net collection – 2.36 crores

Deficit – 10.64 crores

Verdict – Flop

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 120 Bahadur Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Is Farhan Akhtar Headed For His Biggest Opening Since 2016?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News