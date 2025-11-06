Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, starring Siddharth Bodke, Sanchi Bhoyar, Mangesh Desai, and others in key roles, is having a disappointing run at the Indian box office. Considering the potential, the film was expected to make record-breaking earnings, but shockingly, it didn’t even touch the 1 crore mark on any day since its release. If we compare its first 6-day collection with Dashavatar, it is lagging by a huge margin, which is a big shocker. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Being a spiritual sequel to Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, the film was expected to perform exceptionally well, at least in its initial days. However, due to low pre-release buzz and a lack of urgency among audiences, it failed to gather any momentum. Even with decent word of mouth, it is failing to attract the required footfalls to theaters.

How much did Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale earn at the Indian box office in 6 days?

As per the latest collection update, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale displayed a minimal jump on day 6 due to the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday and earned 22 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 1.65 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it equals 1.94 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 lakh

Day 2 – 52 lakh

Day 3 – 46 lakh

Day 4 – 10 lakh

Day 5 – 16 lakh

Day 6 – 22 lakh

Total – 1.65 crores

Lagging behind Dashavatar by a huge margin

For those who don’t know, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer Dashavatar is the biggest Marathi hit of 2025. After a start, it picked up extremely well and displayed solid run on weekdays. In the first six days, it amassed 8.05 crore net at the Indian box office.

If a comparison is made between the two films, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale has earned 79.5% less than Dashavatar in the first six days. In the lifetime run, the Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer earned well over 20 crore net, while the latest magnum opus is heading for a lifetime collection of less than 6 crore net, unless any miracle happens in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kantara Chapter 1 vs KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash’s Epic Outshines Rishab Shetty’s Biggie In ROI Game Despite 100 Crore Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News