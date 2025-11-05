The latest Marathi magnum opus, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale, has witnessed a shocking collection in the first 5 days. Since it’s a spiritual sequel to a blockbuster hit, Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, it was expected to bring in rocking numbers, but so far, the run at the Indian box office has been disappointing. After a slow start, it saw some growth over the weekend, but on weekdays, the numbers are way below expectations. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Marathi drama was theatrically released on October 31 and opened to decent reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the feedback is favorable. However, since the overall awareness and hype for the film is low, the momentum isn’t picking up. After a shockingly low start of 19 lakh, it picked up to some extent and concluded the opening weekend at 1.17 crores. On the first Monday, day 4, it earned just 10 lakh. Due to the discounted ticket rates on Tuesday, day 5, it saw an upward graph, and 16 lakh came in.

Overall, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale has earned only 1.43 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross collection stands at 1.68 crores. Considering the poor trend, it is expected to close its opening week below 1.7 crore net.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 lakh

Day 2 – 52 lakh

Day 3 – 46 lakh

Day 4 – 10 lakh

Day 5 – 16 lakh

Total – 1.43 crores

Heading towards a major disaster?

Considering the goodwill and the cult status of Mi Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy, Punha Shivajiraje Bhosale was expected to rake in fantastic numbers, but in reality, it is heading towards a major disaster.

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial was mounted on a massive budget of 13 crores. Against this, it has earned only 1.43 crores, thus recovering only 5.72% or 6% of its total cost. Yes, Marathi movies aren’t front-loaded and mint good moolah in the long run, but in the case of the latest release, recovering the pending budget is next to impossible considering its poor trend.

