The Taj Story, starring Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others in key roles, began its journey on a slower note, but it has now gathered a decent pace at the Indian box office. Interestingly, on both weekdays, the collection has been higher than the opening day and has come closer to the 10 crore mark. In the process, it has also recovered over 30% of the total reported budget. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 5!

How much did The Taj Story earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Bollywood drama opened to mostly mixed to negative reviews from critics. Additionally, during the pre-release stage, there were minimal expectations for the film. Due to low buzz, it registered a slow start of just 1 crore, but over the weekend, an upward trend was witnessed, bringing in a fair sum of 5.75 crores. On the first Monday, day 4, it earned 1.15 crores, thus earning more than the opening day. On day 5, due to the blockbuster Tuesday (discounted rates), it recorded a jump and earned 1.6 crores.

Overall, The Taj Story has earned an estimated 8.5 crore net at the Indian box office in 5 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 10.03 crores. By the end of the opening week, it is expected to cross the 10 crore mark in net collection.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1 crore

Day 2 – 2 crores

Day 3 – 2.75 crores

Day 4 – 1.15 crores

Day 5 – 1.6 crores

Total – 8.5 crores

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official confirmation about the budget, The Taj Story was reportedly made at a controlled cost of 25 crores. Against this, it has earned 8.5 crores, thus recovering 34% of its cost. If the film maintains its pace for a few more days, there’s a chance that it might make a full recovery and enter the safe zone. It won’t be surprising if it secures a plus verdict in the long run.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crores

India net collection – 8.5 crores

Recovery – 34%

Deficit – 16.5 crores

