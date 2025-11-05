The Conjuring: Last Rites is holding strong at the box office in North America. The horror sequel is inching closer to entering the all-time top 300 grossers in North America. The movie is still playing in cinemas, and people are going to watch it because there aren’t many trending movies to keep them entertained, especially during this Halloween season. The Conjuring 4’s stronghold is helping it edge closer to the domestic haul of a Will Smith starrer sci-fi comedy. Scroll below for the deets.

Like The Conjuring 4, this Will Smith-starrer is also a part of a major franchise. This is not the end for this horror franchise; the massive success of this movie has opened many chances for it. However, fans will no longer see Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the real-life couple, Ed and Lorraine Warren. It is a fitting goodbye for the duo who started this popular and successful horror universe.

How much has The Conjuring: Last Rites collected in 60 days at the North American box office?

According to the Box Office Mojo’s report, The Conjuring: Last Rites is running in 542 theaters in North America. It even raked in $34k on this Monday with a decline of 66.3% from last Monday. It earned an estimated $64 per theater on average, and after sixty days, the film’s domestic total is $177.4 million. Domestically, The Conjuring 4 is the 12th highest-grossing film of the year.

On track to beat Will Smith-starrer Men in Black 3

Will Smith starrer Men in Black 3 is the third and final installment in the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starrer film series. Domestically, it is the lowest-grossing in the trilogy, but at the worldwide box office, it is the biggest blockbuster. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, it stars Josh Brolin in a supporting role. The film collected $179.02 million at the domestic box office, becoming the #315 highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is less than $2 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Men in Black 3 and achieving the #315 spot in the all-time domestic rankings. The film is still trying to make a place in the all-time top 300.

More about the movie

The Conjuring 4 crossed the $490 million mark at the worldwide box office this weekend. At this pace, it might end its run below the $500 million mark. It is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. Directed by Michael Chaves, the horror sequel is available to rent or PVOD on digital platforms.

Box Office Summary

North America – $177.4 million

International – $313.6 million

Worldwide – $491.0 million

