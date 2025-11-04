Channing Tatum starrer Roofman is inches away from entering the 2025 top 70 highest-grossing films. The film has surpassed the sports horror flop Him at the worldwide box office. The crime comedy film was made on a moderate budget, and it is moving towards hitting its break-even target, which is less than $50 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

Channing Tatum starrer crime comedy collected $1.01 million at the domestic box office on its 4th three-day weekend. The film lost 857 theaters in North America, representing a 50.2% drop from the previous weekend. The domestic total of the movie is $21.3 million. It has surpassed films like Until Dawn and Caught Stealing, among others, at the domestic box office.

Roofman is performing moderately at the overseas box office, contributing around 30% of the worldwide share. The international cume of the film stands at $7.4 million [as per Box Office Mojo], and allied to the domestic cume, the global collection in the Channing Tatum starrer crime comedy is $28.75 million, a film based on the real-life spree robber Jeffrey Manchester.

How much more does it need to break even at the box office?

According to media reports, Roofman was made on a production cost of $19 million, which is a modest budget. Therefore, the break-even target is also pretty modest. To achieve break-even, Channing Tatum’s film will need to earn around 2.5 times the budget, which is $47.5 million for this feature.

Tatum’s film is already more than halfway there, having collected $28.7 million worldwide. The crime comedy requires approximately $19 million more to break even at the box office. This might be a hard thing to achieve for this film at this pace. However, it will not be a complete loss, as it has at least recovered its production cost.

What is the film about?

Directed by Derek Cianfrance, Roofman follows a mysterious vigilante who takes justice into his own hands by prowling rooftops at night, targeting corrupt officials and criminals who believe they’re untouchable. As his legend grows, a determined detective begins to uncover the painful truth behind his crusade — revealing that Roofman’s mission is driven by a personal tragedy buried deep in the city’s shadows. Roofman was released on October 10.

Box Office Summary

North America – $21.3 million

International – $7.4 million

Worldwide – $28.7 million

